Haryana: One injured as shots fired at hospital in Ambala

A man fired at another on Saturday inside a hospital in Ambala, the police said.

"We received information that one person fired at another person inside the hospital premises. He is alive and is undergoing treatment," said Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Pooja Dabla, Ambala.

The ASP further informed that the police have formed teams to nab the accused while further investigation is underway.

A man named Bunty fired at another youth Aman at the door of the ICU of the hospital. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the hospital.

"The police reached the incident spot as soon as the information was received. The accused Bunty fled from the spot in a car after breaking open the hospital gate," informed Pooja Dabla.

"We are looking for the accused on the basis of CCTV footage."

Speaking about this incident, the Director of the Hospital, Dr. Sunil Sadiq said that two youths had a fight in the ICU, after which one man opened fire on the other as soon as they went out of the ICU.

Sadiq informed that the injured was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment and he informed the police about it, after which the police reached the spot and started investigation.

