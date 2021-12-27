Follow us on Image Source : ANI Haryana: 5 killed, 8 injured in bus accident on Ambala-Delhi highway

At least five people were killed and eight others were injured after a bus was rammed from behind by another bus on the Ambala-Delhi highway in the early hours of Monday. The incident took place near Healing Touch Hospital on Haryana's Ambala-Delhi highway on Monday.

"The bus was going towards Delhi when another bus hit it from behind. Five people including one woman killed and eight others are injured," said Naresh, Assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Baldev Nagar Police Chowki, Ambala.

A case has been registered against the driver and police are investigating the matter, the police official said. The injured have been admitted to Civil Hospital.

"As per the information, five people killed so far and others are injured. The injured people are shifted to the hospital," Aseem Goyal, MLA from Haryana said.

Goyal visited the hospital to enquire about the condition of the injured and assure them of further safety.

"Food arrangements have been made for them and we will make sure that they will return their home safely," the MLA said.

