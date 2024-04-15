Amarnath Yatra 2024: Advance registration for annual pilgrimage begins

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Amarnath Yatra: Ponies carry pilgrims

Months ahead of the Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2024, the temple shrine board announced the commencement of the advanced registration of pilgrims starting today (April 15).

In a statement released yesterday, the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board announced the details: "The advanced registration for Amarnathji Yatra 2024 commences on April 15, 2024." It further announced the schedule for the Amarnath Yatra 2024 also, which is to begin on June 29 and conclude on August 19.

"Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2024 shall commence on June 29, 2024, and conclude on August 19, 2024," the board added.

Located 141 km from the capital Srinagar at an altitude of 12,756 feet above sea level, the holy cave of Amarnath attracts lakhs of devotees from all over the country every year. The devotees visit the temple's holy shrine to worship 'Baba Barfani' during 'Shravani Mela in July–August (Shravan month in the Hindu calendar), the only time in the whole year when the Amarnath Cave is accessible. The annual 'Amarnath Yatra' is marked by 'Pratham Pujan'.

NDRF and SDRF personnel receive special training.

Ahead of the annual pilgrimage, meanwhile, officials have been working on the war footing level for the security and safety of devotees

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel are receiving specialised training to be part of the Mountain Rescue Teams (MRTs) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police to ensure the safety and convenience of devotees, officials said.

The MRTs, comprising personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, SDRF, NDRF, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), will be deployed at nearly a dozen identified critical spots on the twin routes to the holy cave shrine.

Speaking about the Amarnath Yatra, Jammu and Kashmir MRT Team In-charge Ram Singh Salathia said, "The Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra will start in Jammu and Kashmir in June and will last for about two months. Lakhs of devotees from all over the country will come to worship 'Baba Barfani. During the yatra, the pilgrims will have to face difficulties. To deal with the situation, the Mountain Rescue Team (MRT) is undergoing training in District Samba to assist the travelers."

"The forces are being given thorough training in the hilly areas so that these soldiers can easily overcome any disaster and help people in trouble during the pilgrimage journey," he added.



