Monday, July 10, 2023
     
Does Akhilesh Yadav consider himself as Oppn's prime ministerial face for 2024? His response | WATCH

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav responded to a media question whether he considers himself as prime ministerial face of the Opposition for Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav
Image Source : PTI Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav

Lok Sabha 2024: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav made a comment on next year's general elections and whether he considers himself as Oppsoition's Prime Ministerial candidate saying that there are many contenders and that a decision on it will taken at the right time.

"We have many faces (for the PM post) when the time comes, we will decide," said Akhilesh Yadav while responding to a question -- Does Akhilesh Yadav consider himself the face of the opposition in 2024?

More to follow...

