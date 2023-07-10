Does Akhilesh Yadav consider himself as Oppn's prime ministerial face for 2024? His response | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav

Lok Sabha 2024: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav made a comment on next year's general elections and whether he considers himself as Oppsoition's Prime Ministerial candidate saying that there are many contenders and that a decision on it will taken at the right time.

"We have many faces (for the PM post) when the time comes, we will decide," said Akhilesh Yadav while responding to a question -- Does Akhilesh Yadav consider himself the face of the opposition in 2024?

