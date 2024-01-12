Ajit Doval, French top official hold talks in Delhi ahead of President Emmanuel Macron's India visit

Follow us on Image Source : @FRANCEININDIA NSA Ajit Doval hold talks with French counterpart ahead of France President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India as chief guest on Republic Day.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Friday met French diplomatic advisor Emmanuel Bonne ahead of President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India as chief guest on Republic Day.

The French top official is in India to prepare for Macron's visit in line with the vision of the two leaders (PM Modi and Emmanuel Macron) for the future of the India-France strategic partnership.

Several important elements of the bilateral relationship were discussed in detail with a special focus on futuristic technologies, global commons of cyber, maritime and space.

In a post shared on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, the French Embassy in India wrote, "Ahead of President Emmanuel Macron's India visit for Republic Day, his Diplomatic Advisor Emmanuel Bonne met NSA Ajit Doval today in Delhi to prepare for important India-France moment & the decisions the two leaders will make for the future of the France-India strategic partnership."

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar also held talks with Emmanuel Bonne and discussed global developments of mutual concern.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Glad to meet Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to President of France. Spoke about strong India-France convergence on multiple issues. Also shared perspectives on global developments of mutual concern. Look forward to President Emmanuel Macron’s State visit for Republic Day2024."

Emmanuel Macron to be chief guest on Republic Day

French President Macron will be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 this year.

New Delhi's invitation to Macron for the Republic Day celebrations comes amid a rapid upswing in ties between the two countries including in areas of defence and security, clean energy, trade and investment and new technologies.

In July last, the defence ministry approved the purchase of 26 Rafale (marine) jets from France, primarily for deployment on board the indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

France has already responded to India's initial tender for buying the jets. The two sides are also expanding cooperation in the maritime domain including in the Indian Ocean Region.

India and France also expressed commitment to cooperate in the co-development and co-production of advanced defence technologies, including for the benefit of third countries.

ALSO READ | Taiwan gears up for high-octane elections tomorrow that will decide future with arch-rival China