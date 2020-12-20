Sunday, December 20, 2020
     
Air Taxi India becomes nation's newest airline

The civil aviation regulator has granted operation permit to Air Taxi India, making the company the newest airline in the country.

New Delhi Published on: December 20, 2020 13:40 IST
Air Taxi India becomes nation's newest airline
Air Taxi India becomes nation's newest airline

According to a senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation official, the airline has received the permit this week. The airline is set to launch regional operations.

It plans to deploy the Tecnam P2006T VT-ATC aircraft which has the capacity to ferry three passengers on short-haul routes.

