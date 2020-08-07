Air India plane crash: Photos depict the horrific turn of events

Image Source : INDIA TV Photos depict the horrific turn of events

An Air India Express flight from Dubai skidded off the runway and broke up into two while landing at the Karipur airport on Friday evening. The Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said there were approximately 191 persons on board. The regulator said the flight -- IX 1344 -- continued running to the end of the runway amid heavy rain and "fell down in the valley and broke down in two pieces".

Rajeev Jain, Additional DG Media of Civil Aviation Ministry said, "No fire reported at the time of landing. There are 174 passengers, 10 infants, 2 pilots and 5 cabin crew onboard the aircraft. As per initial reports, rescue operations are on and passengers are being taken to hospital."

#WATCH Kerala: Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) with 190 people onboard, skidded during landing at Karipur Airport today. (Video source: Karipur Airport official) pic.twitter.com/6zrcr7Jugg — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

The Consulate General of India, Dubai has issued helpline numbers: 056 546 3903, 0543090572, 0543090572, 0543090575.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi spoke to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan over phone about the Karipur plane crash.The CM informed the Prime Minister that a team of officials including Kozhikode and Malappuram DC and IG Ashok Yadav had arrived at the airport and were participating in the rescue operation.

Air India Express has issued a statement, "We regret that there has been an incident regarding our aircraft VT GHK, operating IX 1344 DXB CCJ. Due to the crash landing of the flight, it may affect the network but Vande Bharat Mission continues."

