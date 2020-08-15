Custom-made Boeing 777 as 'Air India One' for PM Modi, President Kovind, top dignitaries soon Soon Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and other VVIP dignitaries will fly in Boeing 777-300ERs that India is set to receive from Boeing in United States. Two Boeing 777-300ERs will arrive in India from the US for which officials have already left to receive the aircraft. Key takeaways.

Image Source : WIKIPEDIA PM Modi, President Kovind, other dignitaries to soon fly on B-777 Air India One Soon Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and other VVIP dignitaries will fly in Boeing 777-300ERs that India is set to receive from Boeing in the United States. Two Boeing 777-300ERs will arrive in India from the US for which officials have already left to receive the aircraft. A look at key takeaways. VVIP aircraft 'Air India One' or The Special Extra Section Flight (SESF) are custom made Boeing 777 that will arrive in India in September.

According to Zee News, union government officials are also part of the team which has gone to the United States to receive the aircrafts from its manufacturer Boeing.

The delivery of these planes was earlier expected in July but delayed due to coronavirus.

To fly these planes, Indian Air Force pilots will be given the responsibility and not Air India.

The planes will have state-of-art missile defence systems.

The missile system will be called Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) and Self-Protection Suites (SPS).

