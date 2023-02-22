Air India Newark-Delhi flight with 300 onboard makes emergency landing in Sweden - Here's what happened

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Air India's Newark-Delhi flight makes emergency landing in Sweden.

Air India Newark-Delhi flight: Three hundred passengers onboard Air India's Newark (US)-Delhi flight (AI106) had a narrow escape on Wednesday as the aircraft made an emergency landing in Sweden.

According to initial information, the aircraft had developed a technical snag. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) later said that oil leak from the engine of the aircraft forced an emergency landing.

"Air India Newark (US)-Delhi flight (AI106) with nearly 300 passengers made an emergency landing at Sweden's Stockholm airport after it developed a technical snag. All passengers safe. A large no.of fire engines were deployed at the airport as the flight made an emergency landing," news agency ANI reported.

A senior DGCA official added that the flight landed safely at Stockholm. The aircraft was inspected on ground during which oil was seen flowing out of the drain mast of engine number two, he said.

Earlier, Air India's New York-Delhi flight diverted to London on Monday after a passenger complained of health implications.

"AI-102 from New York to New Delhi has been diverted to London due to a medical emergency onboard. Our ground staff at Heathrow have been alerted and preparations have been made to evacuate the individual concerned to hospital," an Air India official told ANI.

