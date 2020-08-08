Who was Deepak Sathe, pilot of Air India Express flight that crashed yesterday in Kerala's Kozhikode

Image Source : INDIA TV Deepak Sathe, pilot of the Air India Express flight that crashed while landing on Friday, was an experienced capt of Boeing 737.

Deepak Sathe, pilot of the ill-fated Air India Express flight that crashed killing 18 onboard including the co-pilot, was a very experienced Captain on Boeing 737. The Air India Express plane was carrying 190 including the crew. The Kerala government has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for families of victims' who lost their lives and said it will bear the treatment cost of all those injured in the incident. Know who was Deepak Sathe, a look at his NDA days and flying career.

Capt Deepak V Sathe was from 58th course of National Defence Academy, Pune. He was from Juliet Squadron.

Sathe passed out from Air Force Academy with Sword of Honour in June 1981 and was a fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force. He was also an excellent squash player.

Captain Deepak Sathe had survived an air crash in the early 1990s when he was in the Air Force and was hospitalised for six months.

Sathe suffered multiple injuries on his skull in that incident, but due to his strong will power and passion, he cleared the test and started flying again.

Sathe was a former Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and had served at the force's flight testing establishment.

Deepak was an experienced aerial operator with 36 years of flying experience.

Deepak served Indian Air Force for 21 years before joining as a Commercial Pilot with Air India in 2005.

