AIMIM chief Owaisi takes dig at Bhagwat's Muslims happy remark

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday took a dig at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his remarks that Muslims in the country was happy, saying the Constitution and not "magnanimity of majority" determined it.

Referring to Bhagwat's speech on Saturday in Bhubaneswar, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Hyderabad MP in a tweet said "...The measure of whether were happy or not is the Constitution, not the magnanimity of the majority." He also said: "No matter how hard Bhagwat tries to link us to foreign Muslims, it will not reduce my Indianness. Hindu Rashtra=Hindu Supremacy. That is unacceptable to us."

"Bhagwat cannot erase my history in India by renaming it Hindu. It won't work. He cannot insist that our cultures, faiths, creeds & individual identities all be subsumed by Hinduism. Bharat na kabhi Hindu Rashtra tha, na hai, na hi kabhi banega Inshallah", he said in another tweet.

Addressing a meeting of intellectuals ahead of the meeting of Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal, the highest decision-making body of RSS, Bhagwat had said "People of India consider themselves as one irrespective of diverse culture, languages, geographical locations." Because of this unique feeling of oneness, people belonging to different faiths such as Muslims, Parsis and others feel safe in the country, Bhagawat said. "Parsis are

well protected in India and Muslims are also happy."

