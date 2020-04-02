AIIMS doctor tests COVID-19 positive in Delhi; family members to be screened

Image Source : PTI AIIMS doctor tests COVID-19 positive in Delhi

In yet another case of doctors catching the coronavirus, a resident doctor of the All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Delhi was tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. According to the information provided by AIIMS sources, the doctor worked at the Physiology Department of AIIMS and has now been admitted to the new private ward for further evaluation and multiple testing. The family members of the doctor will also be screened, the sources said.

Late on Thursday, two other resident doctors of the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi were tested positive for COVID-19, official sources said, adding, two other doctors of two Delhi government-run hospitals have also tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

One of the Safdarjung Hospital doctors, who is part of the team treating COVID-19 patients at the hospital, is believed to have contracted the disease during the course of duty, the sources said.

The other doctor, a female resident doctor who is a third-year post-graduate student of the biochemistry department, had recently travelled abroad, they said.

