Ahmedabad says no to cash on delivery to stop spread of COVID-19

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has made it mandatory to accept digital mode of payments through Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and other platforms. Following this new order, Cash on Delivery (COD) will not be permissible from May 15 making it mandatory for home delivery payments to be cashless. The municiapal corporation has taken this decision to prevent the spread of coronavirus through currency notes.

The decison has come as part of post lock-down preparation for which all major retail and home delivery agencies like D-Mart, Osia, Hypermart, Big Basket, Big Bazar, Zomato, Swiggy etc have been contacted and asked to get 100 per cent screening of their delivery staff.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation guidelines for Home delivery

Health card by AMC valid for 7 days to be renewed from time to time.

No delivery boy to be enlisted from containment area.

Delivery boy will have to use hand gloves, sanitation cap and sanitizer and follow social distancing norms.

Only cashless payment mode to be accepted. No cash on delivery (COD).

Every delivery staff will compulsorily have to download Arogya Setu App on their mobiles.

Also for around 17,000 retial shops of vegetable, fruits, milk, groceries etc, the AMC is making 100 teams who will go to each shop to popularise online payment through Unified Payment Interface (UPI).

It is found that coronavirus can survive on paper for many days, therefore, digital payments have been made mandatory. Additional expert man power may be hired by AMC for this purpose. Separate gudielines are being notified for retail sales from May 15 onwards.

The deiciosn were taken in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation attended by IAS Mukesh Kumar, Deputy Municipal Commissioners of various Zones, Health, Medical Officer of Health etc. These protocol have to be implemented with immediate effect.

