Passengers dress as Lord Ram, Sita, Hanuman on first flight to Ayodhya from Ahmedabad | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Passengers arrive at the airport dressed as Lord Ram, Lakshman, Sita, and Hanuman.

Ayodhya Airport: The excitement and enthusiasm among devotees for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is at its peak. Passengers travelling from IndiGo's first flight to Ayodhya from Ahmedabad arrived at the airport dressed as Lord Ram and other deities.

The participation of passengers dressed as deities at the Ahmedabad airport adds a unique and festive touch to the event. The inauguration of the Ram Temple holds great cultural and religious significance for many people.

Watch video here:

Four passengers travelling on the flight were dressed as Lord Ram, Lakshman, Sita and Hanuman. The passengers were seen taking photos with the crew members and later with others at the airport.

The passengers were excited and chanting the Jai Shri Ram slogans at the airport. The man dressed up as Lord Ram was later presented with an idol as others gathered around to take more photos.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia today flagged off the direct flight between Ayodhya and Ahmedabad from New Delhi. With this inauguration, Ayodhya gets three direct flights a week from Ahmedabad.

Jyotiraditya Scindia flags off flight from Ayodhya to Ahmedabad

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia today Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister VK Singh along with other senior officials flagged off the first tri-weekly flights between Ahmedabad and Ayodhya. With this inauguration, Ayodhya gets three direct flights a week from Ahmedabad.

Scindia said, "Uttar Pradesh had only 6 airports in 2014, and now the state has 10 airports including Ayodhya airport. By the next year, UP will have 5 more airports. One airport each in Azamgarh, Aligarh, Moradabad, Shravasti, and Chitrakoot will be inaugurated in the next month. An international level airport will also be ready in Jewar by the end of this year."

"We started the first flight between Ayodhya and Delhi on 30th December operated by IndiGo and Air India Express. Today we are going to connect Ayodhya with Ahmedabad", Scindia added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, 2023, inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham. The airport’s terminal building have an area of 6500 sqm, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually. The facade of the Terminal Building depicts the temple architecture of the upcoming Ram Temple of Ayodhya. The interiors of the terminal Building are decorated with local art, paintings and murals depicting the life of Lord Ram.

'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held on January 22. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, scores of chief ministers from NDA-ruled states and more than 6,000 people are scheduled to attend the ceremony in Ayodhya.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration.

Also Read: CISF assumes security responsibility for Ayodhya airport: Report

Also Read: Ram Mandir's first gold gate installed ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. See photo