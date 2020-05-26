Image Source : PTI Agra reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 864

With seven new COVID-19 cases, the number of positive cases in Agra mounted to 864 till late Monday evening. With these new patients, the number of active cases now stands at 77, while 754 patients have so far recovered from the infection and returned home, the state health department officials said. The number of deaths from the deadly virus in Agra stands at 33.

An official of the district health department said on Monday, seven patients who had fully recovered were discharged. The recovery rate now stands at an encouraging 87.27 per cent.

Till date, 12,153 samples have been tested, officials said.

In neighbouring Firozabad district, three new cases took the tally to 218.

(With IANS Inputs)

