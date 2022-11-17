Aftab confesses to burning Shraddha Walker's face to conceal identity; Police to use 'water bill' as evidence

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Poonawala (28) allegedly strangled Shraddha Walkar, who was also his live-in partner, in May this year

Shraddha Walkar murder: In his latest confession to the police, accused Aftab Poonawala said that after chopping the body of Shraddha Walkar, he burnt her face to conceal her identity. Poonawala (28) allegedly strangled Shraddha Walkar, who was also his live-in partner, in May this year and cut her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the national capital over several days past midnight.

Delhi Police sources said, he also confessed that he had searched on the internet for ways to dispose of a body after the murder.

The Delhi Police has come across a fresh lead in the investigation, in which they have found a pending water bill in accused Aftab Poonawalla's flat, given the circumstances that 20,000 litres of water in Delhi is provided free by the government, according to the sources.

According to the sources, the police received information from the neighbours of Aftab that he has an outstanding water bill of Rs 300. The police are likely to investigate this angle as the Delhi government gives 20,000 litres of water for free. Two neighbours living on the floor above Aftab had informed the police that the water bill of all the floors comes to zero, except for Aftab's, who had an outstanding due of Rs 300, thus rising suspicion.

"After the murder, Aftab used a lot of water to clean the blood stains leading to a high water bill and the pending bill. Neighbours told the Police that Aftab used to regularly go and check the building's water tank," the sources said.

