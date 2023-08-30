Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's Lok Sabha suspension revoked hours after recording statement before Privileges Panel

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

The Lok Sabha secretariat on Wednesday revoked the suspension of senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. This comes hours after he recorded his statement before the Parliament's Privileges Committee in connection with his suspension from the Lok Sabha. In his statement, the 67-year-old leader said that his intentions were not wrong in Parliament, if there was anything objectionable then he expresses regret.

Why Chowdhury was suspended from Lok Sabha?

It should be noted here that Chowdhury was suspended from Lok Sabha on August 10 for his "repeated misconduct" in Parliament. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution for Chowdhury's suspension, saying he disturbs the House whenever Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ministers speak or a debate is going on. The resolution was passed by a voice vote.

The resolution was moved after certain remarks by Chowdhury on the Prime Minister during the no-confidence motion debate triggered outrage from the treasury benches. On August 10, the Opposition had walked out of the House when the Prime Minister was replying to the debate on the no-confidence motion, complaining that there was no reference to Manipur in the first 90 minutes of his speech. Later, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the conduct of Chowdhury and BJP MP Virendra Singh during the debate was not as per the dignity of the House.

