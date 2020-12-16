Image Source : INDIA TV Priyanka Gandhi claims PM Modi leasing out Railways to Adani Group, 'fake news', says govt

Visuals of an Adani Wilmar branding on an Indian Railways rolling stock took over social media on Wednesday, triggering theories of the privatization of the national carrier. Sharing the video on Facebook, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that "a large portion of railways will go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's billionaire friends".

She shared the 45-second clip on Facebook, which showed the Adani Wilmar stamp on a locomotive.“The Indian Railway which was made by millions of people of the country with their hard work, the BJP government has put a stamp of its billionaire friend Adani on it. Tomorrow, a large portion of railways will go to Modi ji's billionaire friends. Farmers of the country are fighting to stop farming and farmers from going into the hands of Modi ji's billionaire friends,” the Congress leader wrote alongside her post.

The government, however, said that the video was "fake". The fact-checking unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) tweeted that it was only a commercial advertisement intended to improve non-rental revenue only.

दावा: #फेसबुक पर एक वीडियो के साथ यह दावा किया जा रहा है कि सरकार ने भारतीय रेल पर एक निजी कंपनी का ठप्पा लगवा दिया है। #PIBFactCheck: यह दावा भ्रामक है। यह केवल एक वाणिज्यिक विज्ञापन है जिसका उद्देश्य केवल 'गैर किराया राजस्व' को बेहतर बनाना है। pic.twitter.com/vSmK8Xgdis — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 16, 2020

CLAIM: A video is being circulated on Facebook which claims that the government has installed the stamp of a private company on the Indian Railways.

PIB FACT CHECK: This claim is misleading. It is only a commercial advertisement intended to improve 'non-rental revenue' only.

