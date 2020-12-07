Image Source : FACEBOOK Actor-turned politician Vijayashanthi joins BJP

Actor-turned-politician Vijayashanti, who quit the Congress last week, joined the ruling BJP on Monday, a day after she met with Home Minister Amit Shah. Vijayashanti, who began her political career with the BJP, joined the TRS Party and switched loyalties to the Congress in 2014 before the formation of Telangana state.

Vijayashanti will be the second popular star in South to join the BJP after Khushbu in Tamil Nadu. Khushbu too had quit Congress and embraced BJP.

She was not happy with the treatment she was being given in the Congress party, according to reports. Vijayashanti worked a lot in Telangana but the state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao sidelined everyone. BJP will definitely win in Telangana Assembly next time. Vijayashanti will be at the forefront for the development of the party in the state," said BJP leader G Vivek Venkataswamy on Sunday.

The former MP was said to be inactive in Congress party's activities and programmes in the state for the past few months. She resigned from the Congress after the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation results.

The BJP made major inroads at the GHMC polls by winning 48 seats, while the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won 55 seats becoming the single largest party.

Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM won 44 seats and Congress won two seats.

