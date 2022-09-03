Saturday, September 03, 2022
     
Day after interim bail from SC, Teesta Setalvad walks out of jail

Teesta Setalvad had been lodged in the Sabarmati Central Jail since her arrest on June 26.

Sri Lasya Edited By: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya Ahmedabad Updated on: September 03, 2022 19:56 IST
Activist Teesta Setalvad
Image Source : PTI Activist Teesta Setalvad

Activist Teesta Setalvad was released from jail in Ahmedabad on Saturday, a day after the Supreme Court granted her interim bail in a case of allegedly fabricating evidence related to the 2002 Gujarat riots. She was arrested on June 26, and had been lodged in the Sabarmati Central Jail.

As per the SC order, she was produced before sessions judge V A Rana for bail formalities.

"The sessions court imposed two conditions over and above the conditions imposed by the apex court. The sessions court asked the accused to furnish a personal bond of Rs 25,000 and not to leave India without its prior permission," special public prosecutor Amit Patel said.

