Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in liquor scam case is illegal, says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Aap Ki Adalat: Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader Revanth Reddy has termed the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi liquor scam policy case as 'illegal' adding he was arrested because BJP is fearing that they are going to lose the upcoming elections.

Revanth Reddy appeared in a special episode of Aap Ki Adalat where he faced India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma.

Speaking on Kejriwal's arrest, Telangana CM described it as "illegal".

"The whole country is watching what happened. The (Delhi liquor) case was going on for last 2 years. At the time of elections, he was arrested because BJP feared losing elections. What difference would it have made if he had been arrested after 2 months? After the election schedule was announced, two sitting chief ministers Hemant Soren and Kejriwal were arrested. The cases were going on since last two years... It's like a running TV serial... Illegal detention is not good. If ED had evidence, why did it remain silent for two years? If there is no evidence, why did they arrest at the time of election? Modiji must reply. The manner in which Modiji is trying to save his government, is not good for the nation. Corruption must be punished, but 140 crore people are watching how the situation is evolving. Does it bring glory to the country, if ED arrests chief ministers after elections are announced," Revanth Reddy asked.

Rajat Sharma: You said, you want to build a double bed room in jail for KCR and his family. It is good?

Revanth Reddy: I am speaking about the situation. What is the charge against Kejriwal? His party took Rs 100 crore from liquor trader to spend on Goa, Punjab elections. And the same liquor trader gave Rs 400-500 crore to BJP in the form of electoral bonds. BJP took in white, and they took in black. What is the difference between the two?

Rajat Sharma: Will this have any effect on elections?

Revanth Reddy: Definitely. People are watching. After Supreme Court's order, people know who gave how much money to which party. Rs 22,500 crore worth electoral bonds were purchased across India, out of which BJP got Rs 6,780 crore in last four years... Now BJP's agenda is derailed from Ram Mandir. Modiji is now only speaking about not sparing the corrupt and promising to send them to jail."

Asked whether BRS may get sympathy because of the arrest of KCR's daughter K Kavitha in Delhi liquor case, Reddy replied, "She has not been arrested in Telangana corruption case, she has been arrested in Delhi corruption case... Had KCR been arrested, it could have affected the election.

"K Kavitha's arrest is irrelevant for Telangana election," he added.

