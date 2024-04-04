Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 4, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

"5 power centers, with coteries, working in Congress”, says Sanjay Nirupam after expulsion, Spate of resignations by Congress workers in Rajasthan, MP.

Mamata, Modi address rallies in Cooch Behar, Mamata Banerjee says, “TMC fighting BJP, Congress, CPM, ED, CBI, NIA in Bengal; India will be saved only if Bengal is saved”, PM Narendra Modi says, “Sandeshkhali perpetrators will spend life in jail”.

In Mathura, Hema Malini files nomination, BJP raps Congress leader Randeep Surjewala for making sexist remark against Hema.

​India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.