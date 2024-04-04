Thursday, April 04, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 4, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 4, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 04, 2024 21:33 IST
Aaj Ki Baat, Hema Malini, Randeep Surjewala sexist remarks, Mathura, Sanjay Nirupam, Congress expuls
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 4, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • "5 power centers, with coteries, working in Congress”, says Sanjay Nirupam after expulsion, Spate of resignations by Congress workers in Rajasthan, MP.

  • Mamata, Modi address rallies in Cooch Behar, Mamata Banerjee says, “TMC fighting BJP, Congress, CPM, ED, CBI, NIA in Bengal; India will be saved only if Bengal is saved”, PM Narendra Modi says, “Sandeshkhali perpetrators will spend life in jail”.

  • In Mathura, Hema Malini files nomination, BJP raps Congress leader Randeep Surjewala for making sexist remark against Hema.

​India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement