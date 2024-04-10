Wednesday, April 10, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 10, 2024

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 10, 2024 20:59 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 10, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Delhi minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns from party, ministry; alleges, “AAP neck deep in corruption”

  • Calcutta High Court orders CBI probe into crimes against women, land grabbing in Sandeshkhali

  • BJP hits out at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for posting a video of  eating fish during Navratri, Tejashwi says, the video was taken before Navratri

​India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

