Wednesday, March 17, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat | Explosive allegation by Fadnavis, Uddhav had requested him to end Sachin Vaze's suspension

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: March 17, 2021 20:49 IST

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

  • Exclusive: Explosive allegation by Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray had requested him to end Sachin Vaze’s suspension
  • Exclusive: Fadnavis demands bigger probe to find out who were Sachin Vaze’s political bosses
  • Exclusive: How Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh lost his throne because of Vaze

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

