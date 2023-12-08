Friday, December 08, 2023
     
Live tv
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 8, 2023

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show 'Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Lok Sabha expels TMC MP Mahua Moitra over ‘cash-for-query’ allegation, CM Mamata Banerjee describes this as ‘murder of democracy’

  • Rs 220 crore cash seized from Congress MP from Jharkhand Dhiraj Prasad Sahu by Income Tax officials, PM Narendra Modi says, ‘those who robbed people, will have to return every paisa'

  • Suspense over CMs in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh may end on Sunday, BJP appoints observers for legislative party meetings

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

