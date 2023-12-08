Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 8, 2023

Lok Sabha expels TMC MP Mahua Moitra over ‘cash-for-query’ allegation, CM Mamata Banerjee describes this as ‘murder of democracy’

Rs 220 crore cash seized from Congress MP from Jharkhand Dhiraj Prasad Sahu by Income Tax officials, PM Narendra Modi says, ‘those who robbed people, will have to return every paisa'

Suspense over CMs in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh may end on Sunday, BJP appoints observers for legislative party meetings

