  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 1, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 1, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 01, 2024 21:22 IST
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Will Lok Sabha and Assembly elections be held in Jammu and Kashmir simultaneously?

  • “Answer ‘chot’ (attack) with ‘vote’ ”, PM Narendra Modi tells Bengal voters, condemns sexual abuse of women in Sandeshkhali

  • Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu describes six disqualified rebel MLAs as “aastin ke saanp” (betrayers), Vikramaditya Singh met rebel MLAs in Chandigarh, reaches Delhi to meet Congress leaders

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

