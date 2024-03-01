Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 1, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Will Lok Sabha and Assembly elections be held in Jammu and Kashmir simultaneously?

“Answer ‘chot’ (attack) with ‘vote’ ”, PM Narendra Modi tells Bengal voters, condemns sexual abuse of women in Sandeshkhali

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu describes six disqualified rebel MLAs as “aastin ke saanp” (betrayers), Vikramaditya Singh met rebel MLAs in Chandigarh, reaches Delhi to meet Congress leaders

