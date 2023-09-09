Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 8, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- US President Joe Biden meets PM Narendra Modi immediately after arrival, talks over dinner
- UK PM Rishi Sunak with wife Akshata Murthy arrives, Sunak says, ‘I’m proud to be a Hindu’, Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey welcomes couple with ‘Jai Siyaram’
- In Brussels, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi praises China’s production model, but calls for democracy-oriented alternative
