Tuesday, November 30, 2021
     
  • Covid Omicron threat: 30,000 hospital beds including 10,000 ICU beds available, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
  • No decision on nationwide NRC as of now: Home Ministry tells Parliament
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

New Delhi Published on: November 30, 2021 23:20 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 30, 2021

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Will farmers call off their agitation on December 4? Will all cases against farmers be withdrawn?
  • Will the deadlock between govt and the opposition in Parliament over the suspension of 12 MPs end soon?
  • Bihar CM Nitish Kumar orders probe after empty liquor bottles were found inside Assembly premises

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

