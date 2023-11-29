Wednesday, November 29, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 29, 2023

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 29, 2023

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: November 29, 2023 21:15 IST
Aaj Ki Baat
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, November 29, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Home Minister Amit Shah lashes out at Mamata Banerjee, alleges, TMC giving Aadhar, Voter cards to Bangladeshis in Bengal
  • Telangana BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleges, BRS distributing Rs 10K each to voters in Kothapalli on eve of polling
  • Mumbai Police arrests former Mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Datta Dalvi for using cuss words against CM Eknath Shinde

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News