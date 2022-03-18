Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 18, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022
     
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.   

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 18, 2022 23:55 IST
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Killings of Kashmiri Pandits in Valley had already started during Farooq’s rule, Why is Omar hiding this fact?
  • Exclusive: Farooq Abdullah had opposed PM Modi’s Rs 500 crore project to rehabilitate Kashmiri Pandits
  • Exclusive:  Why Jihadi crowd shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ ransacked ISKCON Radhakanta temple in Bangladesh capita Dhaka?

​India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

