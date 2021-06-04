Aaj Ki Baat: People in Muslim-dominated localities of Delhi, Gujarat still showing vaccine hesitancy

Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

Exclusive: Ground reports from Anantnag, Shopian, Rajouri, Srinagar, How vaccination drive has picked up fast in Kashmir valley .

Mosques in UP towns give call to people to get themselves vaccinated Exclusive: People in Muslim-dominated localities of Delhi, rural areas of Gujarat still showing vaccine hesitancy

