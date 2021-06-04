Friday, June 04, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat: People in Muslim-dominated localities of Delhi, Gujarat still showing vaccine hesitancy

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 04, 2021 21:23 IST
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Image Source : INDIA TV

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

  • Exclusive: Ground reports from Anantnag, Shopian, Rajouri, Srinagar, How vaccination drive has picked up fast in Kashmir valley.
  • Exclusive: Mosques in UP towns give call to people to get themselves vaccinated
  • Exclusive: People in Muslim-dominated localities of Delhi, rural areas of Gujarat still showing vaccine hesitancy

