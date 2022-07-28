Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, July 27, 2022

Thursday, July 28, 2022
     
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Were the killers who axed BJP youth leader in Karnataka Islamic fundamentalists? 
  • Exclusive: Was BJP youth leader Praveen Nettaru hacked to death for supporting Nupur Sharma 
  • Exclusive: Why Supreme Court upheld powers of ED to arrest, search and attach properties of offenders

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9 pm. 

