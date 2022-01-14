Saturday, January 15, 2022
     
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 14, 2022

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 14, 2022 23:28 IST
aaj ki baat with rajat sharma
Image Source : INDIA TV

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 14, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: How SP violated EC ban on all physical rallies
  • Exclusive: Why Yogi went for a lunch at a Dalit's home in Gorakhpur
  • Exclusive: Covid third wave explodes, 2.64 lakh new cases on a single day, 315 deaths

