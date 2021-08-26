Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: How suicide bombers carried out blast today near Kabul airport

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: How suicide bombers carried out blast today near Kabul airport
- Exclusive: Who fired from machine gun at an Italian plane after take-off from Kabul today?
- Exclusive: Why Taliban disallowed 140 Afghan Sikhs from reaching IAF plane in Kabul?
