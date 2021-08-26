Thursday, August 26, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: How suicide bombers carried out blast today near Kabul airport

Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: How suicide bombers carried out blast today near Kabul airport

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 26, 2021 20:26 IST
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Image Source : INDIA TV

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: How suicide bombers carried out blast today near Kabul airport
  • Exclusive:  Who fired from machine gun at an Italian plane after take-off from Kabul today?
  • Exclusive: Why Taliban disallowed 140 Afghan Sikhs from reaching IAF plane in Kabul?

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News