Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 15, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Why PM Modi spoke against corruption, nepotism in Red Fort speech

Exclusive: How Sonia Gandhi, Akhilesh, Tejashwi Yadav reacted to PM’s speech

Exclusive: Tricolour hoisted, I-Day celebrations in mosques, madrasas of Lucknow, Moradabad

