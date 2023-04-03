Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 3, 2023

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
Exclusive: PM Modi reminds how huge bank loans were given during UPA rule through ‘phonebanking’'
Exclusive: 3 Congress CMs, top party brass reached Surat to show solidarity with Rahul
Exclusive: Tension prevails in Hooghly, Howrah as rioters still on the loose in Bengal
