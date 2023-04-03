Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 3, 2023 | WATCH

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: PM Modi reminds how huge bank loans were given during UPA rule through ‘phonebanking’'

Exclusive: 3 Congress CMs, top party brass reached Surat to show solidarity with Rahul

Exclusive: Tension prevails in Hooghly, Howrah as rioters still on the loose in Bengal

India's number one and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat- Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm.

Latest India News