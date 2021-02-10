Wednesday, February 10, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Who displayed pro-Khalistan and pro-Maoist posters at farmers’ dharna, asks Modi

Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: Who displayed pro-Khalistan and pro-Maoist posters at farmers’ dharna, asks Modi

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 10, 2021 21:11 IST

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode we will see:

  1. Exclusive: Why PM Modi questioned: Is damaging toll plazas, cellphone towers part of farmers’ agitation?
  2. Exclusive: About whom PM Modi said, ‘they don’t want to play, nor will allow us to play’
  3. Exclusive: Who displayed pro-Khalistan and pro-Maoist posters at farmers’ dharna, asks Modi

WATCH AAJ KI BAAT FEBRUARY 10, 2021:

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News