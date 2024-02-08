Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 8, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Counting begins for Pakistan polls. Will Nawaz Sharif become PM? Why internet services are down? Did Army rig elections?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables White Paper on economy in Parliament, Congress releases ‘Black Paper’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tells Odisha rally, “PM Narendra Modi is not OBC by birth”, BJP rubbishes charge

