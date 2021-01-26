Image Source : INDIA TV BSF celebrates Republic Day at minus 20°C in Kashmir

Battling the freezing temperature of minus 20°C, the Border Security Forces (BSF) posted at the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir celebrated the 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday.

The temperature usually dips to minus 15 to minus 20 degree in LOC Gulmarg sector in Kashmir, as heights range from 1,100 feet to 15,000 feet above sea level and quantum of snow accumulated at many places ranges from 10 to 15 feet.

Republic Day was celebrated by BSF units with great enthusiasm and traditional fervor at LOC Gulmarg district of Baramulla North Kashmir. Despite the bone-chilling cold, the BSF personnel at the LoC hoisted the tricolour during the Republic Day celebrations.

DIG BSF Ajay Singh told India TV, "Republic day is very important for us but our way of celebrating is to secure the border and our jawans are celebrating it by doing their duties on LOC to make people of the country satisfied. We are doing our job for the flag of our country and make it secure so that people of our country can celebrate republic day with great enthusiasm."

DIG BSF said during heavy snowfall in high altitude areas of Kashmir valley BSF is doing a tremendous job as all the modern weapons, equipment as well as special clothing has been also provided to soldiers and officers which protects them from severe cold waves and the freezing temperatures at the LoC.

BSF is well equipped to guard the LOC in any adverse condition as we are fully alert as our forces are capable of thwarting any infiltration from Pakistan. We countered all infiltration successfully none of any infiltration got successes yet so far.

In these extreme weather conditions survival and performing duties at the LoC for soldiers is equally challenging. But despite all these odds, soldiers not only performing their duties but are also giving befitting response to the enemies.

