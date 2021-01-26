Republic Day 2021 LIVE: All set for Rajpath parade; heavy security for farmers' tractor rally

Image Source : PTI Rafale fighter jets will be one of major attractions during Republic Day parade this year.

An unprecedented security cover has been put in place in and around Delhi for Republic Day. While the main traditional event will be held at Rajpath where India's military might and cultural diversity will be on display, farmers' tractor rally across several routes in the national capital will keep the security forces on their toes. One of the major attractions at this year's Republic Day parade will be the flypast by Rafale fighter jets. Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets, T-90 tanks, the Samvijay electronic warfare system will also enthrall the audience. Total 32 tableaus -- 17 from states and union territories, six from the Defence ministry, and nine from other Union ministries and paramilitary forces -- depicting the nation's rich cultural heritage, economic progress and defence prowess will also roll down the Rajpath at the Republic Day parade. For the first time, the 122-member contingent of the Bangladesh armed forces will also march on Rajpath.

Republic Day Parade 2021: LIVE Updates

09:21 AM: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan unfurls the tricolour at SAF Ground in Rewa.

09:14 AM: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar unfurled the national flag at his residence in Patna.

09:10 AM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unfurls the Tricolour at his residence in Lucknow.

09:02 AM: Spectators at Delhi's Rajpath seated following strict social distancing protocols due to COVID-19

#RepublicDay: Spectators at Delhi's Rajpath seated following strict social distancing protocols due to COVID19 pic.twitter.com/et8LZmdFQE — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

08:54 AM: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla unfurls Tricolour at his residence

08:42 AM: Tamil Nadu Guv Banwarilal Purohit lays wreath at War Memorial at Rajaji Salai, in Chennai.

08:29 AM: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal unfurls the national flag on Republic Day. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also present.

08:13 AM: Security heightened at Connaught Place and Mother Teresa Crescent Marg

07:58 AM: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoists the Tricolour at CM residence in Jaipur.

07:38 AM: Preparations in final stages at Rajpath for Republic Day parade. Limited number of audience has been allowed in view of the pandemic. Seating provisions have been done keeping in mind social distancing norms.

Delhi: Preparations in the final stage for the #RepublicDay parade at #Rajpath; seating arrangement made keeping social distancing in mind pic.twitter.com/gOmWRGVwHg — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

07:32 AM: Republic Day parade at Rajpath and farmers' tractor rally - Check full list of roads to avoid in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and other areas.

07:28 AM: We faced an expansionist move on our borders, but our valiant soldiers foiled it: President Ram Nath Kovind. Read Full Text of President's address to nation on the eve of Republic Day 2021.

07:23 AM: The country's largest paramilitary force CRPF has been bestowed with the highest number of 73 gallantry medals for undertaking counter-terrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir and in various Maoist violence affected states. It also earned four Kirti Chakras announced by the Ministry of Defence on the occasion of Republic Day.

07:18 AM: President Ram Nath Kovind has approved the conferment of 119 Padma awards on the occasion of Republic Day. Shinzo Abe gets Padma Vibhushan, Ram Vilas Paswan Padma Bhushan. Here's the full list of 2021 Padma awardees.

07:13 AM: Republic Day 2021: India to show military might, cultural heritage at Rajpath

India will show its military might on Tuesday with Rafale fighter jets taking part in the Republic Day flypast for the first time and the armed forces showcasing T-90 tanks, the Samvijay electronic warfare system, Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets, among others | READ MORE HERE

07:06 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes people on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day.

देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद!



Wishing all the people of India a Happy #RepublicDay. Jai Hind! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2021

Latest India News