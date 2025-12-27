Virat Kohli likely to play one more game for Delhi in Vijay Hazare Trophy before New Zealand ODIs Virat Kohli played for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy this year for the first time since 2010. The veteran played two matches and scored 208 runs including a century in the opening game against Andhra. Meanwhile, Kohli is reportedly expected to feature in one more game later.

New Delhi:

Virat Kohli has left with the Delhi cricket team after playing two matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Andhra and Gujarat. The BCCI had asked the national players to feature in at least two matches of the domestic 50-over tournament if they are fit and available. Accordingly, the veterans Rohit Sharma and Kohli both did the needful for their respective state teams. However, Kohli is likely to return to play one more game in January before the start of the New Zealand series.

According to a senior journalist from Dainik Jagran, the former India captain might just opt to play the game against Railways on January 6 before linking with the Indian team for the ODI series against New Zealand that is slated to get underway on January 11. Notably, Kohli's jersey and kit is still with the Delhi team which suggests he might return to play at least one more game in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

However, it all depends on the BCCI diktat regarding joining the team for a camp before the series. Delhi cricket team would be keen to have a player like Kohli for one more game, having won their first two matches in his presence at the start of the tournament.

Virat Kohli enjoys his return to Vijay Hazare Trophy

Playing for the first time since 2010, Virat Kohli enjoyed his return to domestic 50-over cricket as he smashed 131 runs in the 299-run chase against Andhra and then backed it up with a brilliant stroke-filled 77 against Gujarat, batting first. After bagging ducks in consecutive innings in the first two ODIs in Australia, Kohli has notched up six consecutive fifty-plus scores in List A cricket, including multiple centuries against South Africa.

He is certainly aiming to play the ODI World Cup in 2027 and is doing whatever he can to stay in touch with the format.

Also Read