Image Source : PTI 67 acres land acquired under Ayodhya Act to be transferred to Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced the 67 acres land that was acquired under Ayodhya Act will be transferred to the newly formed Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. He made this announcement while addressing the centenary celebrations of Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul at Jangamwadi Math in Kashi.

Earlier this month, PM Modi in the parliament announced the formation of this autonomous trust that will ensure speedy construction of the grand Ram temple at the site in Ayodhya which was previously disputed.

Prime Minister Modi also said that projects worth Rs 7,000 crore under the Namami Gange campaign have been completed and projects worth more than Rs 21,000 crore are still in progress. The ongoing projects will soon be finished.

PM also launches multi-lingual app

PM Modi also launched a mobile app that has scriptures translated into 19 languages. Speaking about the multi-lingual app, he said, "The digitization of this sacred book through an app will further strengthen and draw the younger generation's attention towards devotion. The philosophy that shows a path of liberation should be preached to the future generations."

"I rarely get this opportunity of witnessing the discussions of saints in the land of Baba Vishwanath, across Ganga," he said.

PM praised the idea of making Sanskrit as well as the other Indian languages, a medium of knowledge by incorporating it digitally.

"The government endeavored to promote and expand the reach of all the Indian languages, including Sanskrit among the younger generation," he added.

ALSO READ | We remain firm on decisions on Article 370, CAA despite pressure: PM

ALSO READ | Kashi Mahakal Express: PM Modi flags off India's 3rd private superfast fully air-conditioned train