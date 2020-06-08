5 deaths due to COVID-19 in Gurugram

Image Source : FILE FILE

Gurugram saw its worst day in terms of COVID-19 casualties on Monday as five people died due to the deadly virus. Dr Ram Prakash Jha, a member of Covid-19 task force here confirmed the tragic deaths. All these patients were admitted in various hospitals. The official said that three patients succumbed to the illness in different private hospitals. With this, a total of 9 people have succumbed to coronavirus in Gurugram.

Apart from the deaths, health officials also detected 243 corona positive cases here on Monday.

The appearance of frequent cases indicates community spread in some of the containment zones and it is expected to remain the same till the end of July, an official of Gurugram health department said.

Gurugram currently has 2,165 cases which is almost 45 per cent of total cases in the state of Haryana. The total number of cases in Haryana is 4,854 including 406 cases which appeared on Monday.

Officials said that a majority of cases appeared in containment zones. The situation in containment zones is thus extremely precarious. Sources have said that a majority of residential societies and condominiums have positive cases.

Dr Jha further said that 10 patients are currently on ventilator including 3 each in Medeor Hospital Manesar and Fortis Hospital Gurugram and 4 patients in Medanta Hospital. 4 patients are on ventilator in ESIC Medical College and Hospital Faridabad. Besides, 20 persons are on oxygen support across Haryana including 10 in Faridabad, 7 in PGI Rohtak, 1 in Sonepat, 1 in Nalhar hospital in Nuh and 1 in Mullana.

The cases sharply increased from May 26 when total cases were just 317. Since then, health officials have detected 20 cases on May 27, 68 on May 28, 115 on May 29, 157 on May 30, 97 on May 31, June 1 saw 129 cases, June 2 at 160, June 3 at 132 and 215 cases on June 4, 153 on June 5, 129 on June 6 and 230 on June 7.

