4 kg gold including necklaces, bangles found buried in Uttar Pradesh field

Monday, September 30, 2019
     
 Live tv
Within minutes, a huge crowd had gathered to see the ornaments, which included two necklaces, bangles in the form of springs and some other items.

New Delhi Published on: September 30, 2019 10:03 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI / REPRESENTATIVE

4 kgs of gold found from a field in Uttar Pradesh

Four kilograms worth of gold jewellery buried deep in a field has been found by a group of villagers in Uttar Pradesh. The incident was reported on Sunday in Kazipura village where the group was digging to build a shrine. They came across an earthen pot in which the gold jewellery was kept.

A joint police and Revenue Department team was informed and an investigation has been launched.

According to officials, the jewellery seems to be of gold and from an ancient period.

The news spread like wildfire and people started flocking to the field. Within minutes, a huge crowd had gathered to see the ornaments, which included two necklaces, bangles in the form of springs and some other items.

The villagers also launched an excavation operation there but they did not find anything else. 

