2 test Coronavirus positive in Jammu with travel history to Italy, South Korea

Two tourists with travel history to Italy and South Korea, tested Coronavirus positive in Jammu

Two passengers with travel history to Italy and South Korea who were quarantined and kept at GMC Jammu have been tested positive for Coronavirus. Their treatment underway. With two more cases in India, the total number of COVID-19 positives have surged to 33.

Earlier on Friday, 11 people, including seven family members of a man who tested positive for coronavirus after his visit to Thailand, have been quarantined at their residence, health officials said on Friday.

The 25-year-old man, who also travelled to Malaysia, has tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the national capital to three.

The Delhi Health department has also prepared a containment plan that includes preparing a buffer zone of five kilometres by Geospatial Delhi Ltd around the patients reported so far, a bulletin said.

Fifty households in west Delhi, where the fresh case lives, have been put under surveillance to check the spread of the infection, it added.

"The family of the patient comprising his wife, parents, brother, sister-in-law and their two kids has been home quarantined. Their samples have been taken for testing," the Delhi government health official said.

The office of the patient, who has been shifted to the Safdarjung Hopsital for treatment, is in Gurgaon but he operated from his residence.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | 21 found Coronavirus positive on cruise ship off California coast

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: Indians are not being deported from Iran, says Iranian embassy