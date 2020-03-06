Image Source : PTI (FILE) Coronavirus: Indians are not being deported from Iran, says Iranian embassy (Image for representation)

Iranian embassy in New Delhi on Friday refuted reports that Indians were being deported from Iran in view of Coronavirus outbreak. It said that Indians found positive for Coronavirus will be hospitalised in "advanced, special medical centres" designated by Iranian Health Ministry.

"...the Iranian embassy while rejecting some false reports about the deportation of Indian citizens from Iran due to possible Corona Virus infection, ensures that Indians have always been respected and warmly welcomed by Iranian people and the Government and such reports are nothing than baseless allegations," said the embassy in its press release.

"The Embassy is delighted to be informed that the first Iranian flight carrying sample swabs of stranded Indian citizens will leave Tehran IKIA Airport hopefully early morning on 7th March 2020 to New Delhi and in return, it will bring back Iranian nationals to their homeland," said the embassy in a release.

About 1500 Indians are in Iran currently and have gone there mostly for pilgrimage. Swabs (medical samples) of these Indians are being brought to India by air. The samples will be tested in local laboratories.