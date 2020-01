Image Source : PTI 18 flights departing from Delhi airport cancelled due to destinations' bad weather

Eighteen flights departing from the Delhi airport were cancelled on Monday due to inclement weather at other destinations, a senior airport official said. "Data regarding delays in departures from Delhi airport is being collated," the Delhi airport official said.

"Eighteen departures from Delhi airport were cancelled due to bad weather at the destinations," the official added.



