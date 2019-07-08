Image Source : PTI Yamuna Expressway accident: Rajnath Singh speaks to CM Yogi Adityanath/ File Pic

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hours after a Delhi-bound bus fell into a gorge on the Yamuna Expressway, killing 29 passengers on the spot.

"Spoke to Adityanath, he said his Deputy Dinesh Sharma and Minister (Minister of State for Transport) Swatantra Dev Singh are being sent to the spot... The BJP's state General Secretary Pankaj Singh is also going," Rajnath Singh tweeted in Hindi.

The Defence Minister offered condolences to the victims and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident. The bus, after hitting the divider, fell into the 40-feet-deep gap between two flyovers on the Yamuna Expressway at around 4.15 a.m.

The double-decker bus with about 50 passengers on board was heading to Delhi from Lucknow.

