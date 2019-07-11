Image Source : PTI Water levels of major rivers in Uttar Pradesh on rise after heavy rains

Due to heavy rainfall since Wednesday, water levels in major rivers in Uttar Pradesh have started to rise.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), water level in river Ganga is on the rise in Kanpur, Dalmau (Raebareli), Fafamu and Chhatnag, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Ghazipur and Ballia. Levels of river Ramganga is on the rise in Kalagarh (Bijnore), Moradabad and Bareilly.

Water levels of Yamuna is going up in Baghpat, Auraiya, Kalpi (Jalaun), Banda and Allahabad. Levels of Gomti river is also on the rise in Sitapur, Sultanpur and Jaunpur, it said.

River Sharda is flowing at danger-mark in Palliakalan (Lakhimpur) and on the rise in Sharda Nagar, while water levels of Ghaghra river is near danger-mark at Elgin Bridge (Barabanki) and is on the rise in Ayodhya and Ballia.

Levels of Rapti river is near red-mark in Balrampur and rising in Siddharth Nagar, Gorakhpur, it said.

According to the CWC, Ballia witnessed a rainfall of 140.2 mm, Banda 143 mm, Jaunpur 220 mm, Lucknow 186 mm, Raebareli 175 mm, Gonda 183 mm, since Wednesday.

The weather department has forecast more rains in the state.

