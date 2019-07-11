Image Source : PTI Light to moderate rains in Himachal Pradesh, 'orange' warning issued for Friday/ File Pic

Several parts of Himachal Pradesh received light to moderate rains since Wednesday with Dalhousie gauging 45 mm of rainfall. Sundernagar received 26 mm of rains, followed by Dharamshala 24 mm and Paonta Sahib 18 mm. Bhuntar was the hottest in the state at 34.6 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has forecast heavy rains over the next three days starting Friday and has issued 'orange' warning for extremely-heavy rain on Friday, Saturday and a 'yellow' warning for heavy rains on Sunday.

The meteorological office issues color-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather that has the potential to cause damage, widespread disruption or danger to life.

Orange is for weather conditions that have the capacity to impact significantly, while yellow, the least dangerous of all the weather warnings, indicates the possibility of severe weather.

